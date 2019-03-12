Michael Theodore D'Agostino, 70, of Galax, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. D'Agostino was born in Stamford, CT to the late Luke and Evelyn Fisher D'Agostino. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan D'Agostino.

Survivors include his children, Michelle Dunford of Galax, Megan D'Agostino of Woodlawn, Samantha D'Agostino of Austinville, Gabrielle Cockerham of Galax, and Michael D'Agostino, Jr. of Florida; brother, David D'Agostino of Pennsylvania and Johnny D'Agostino of Connecticut; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.