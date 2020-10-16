Michael Wayne Welch, 71, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2020 at his home. Mr. Welch was born in Texas to the late Henry Hansford and Edna Bertha Hanks Welch.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol Shupe Welch; two daughters, Kristy Welch Woods and husband, Ron and Lyndsey Welch Brady and husband, Buddy; one step-son, David D. Vaught; one brother, Jimmy Welch and wife, Linda; five grandchildren, Lane Woods, Aubrey Arnold, Haley Arnold and fiancé, Brad Womack, Olivia Brady, and George Brady, III; one great-grandson, Brayden Womack; two nephews, Jimmy Don and Tony; and four very special, like grandchildren, Taylor Shows, and Steven, Huntley and Hadley Bunn.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 3:00 PM with Rev. Ron Whitener and Brother Mark Mayes officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.