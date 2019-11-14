|
MILDRED FRANCES MYERS
KINGSPORT, TN. - Mildred Frances Myers, 88, died October 28, 2019, with her family by her side at Preston Place Suites in Kingsport.
Mildred was born October 1, 1931, in Max Meadows, Virginia, to Martha Ogle and Arnold Benton Reynolds. After graduation from Hillsville High School, she remained in the Carroll County, VA area until her marriage to Chester Myers. Early in their marriage they moved to Kingsport where they resided until their deaths.
While her children were in school, Mildred was a dedicated member of the PTA, receiving life-time achievement recognition. She also enjoyed many years as a member of the Patton Heights Garden Club. Mildred worked as craft instructor with the Kingsport Senior Citizens Center. She was a life-long volunteer working most recently with Habitat for Humanity. Prior to her illness, she was an active member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, arts, and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester N. Myers.
Surviving are sister Sue White, Salem, VA, daughters, Kathy Liner and husband David of Nashville, TN, Sharon Cotten and husband Tom of Winston Salem, NC, and Patti McAnally and husband David of Wake Forest, NC; three grandchildren: Laura Zumwalt, Randy Cotten, and Lindsay Ramsey, and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Preston Place and caregivers Candye Carter and Lisa Perry for making Mildred's last months comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be sent to Amedisys Hospice Care of Kingsport or Holston Habitat for Humanity. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019