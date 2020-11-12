Milton H. Bond, 95, of Galax, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Galax Nursing and Rehab. Mr. Bond was born in Carroll County to the late Jesse and Louisa Sawyers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Bond; and son, Howard Bond.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Diana Bond, Curtis and Patty Bond, and Alfred and Amy Bond; sister, Mary Lee Coins; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Webb-Skyview Cemetery with Pastor Freddie Bond officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.