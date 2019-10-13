|
|
Minnie H. Jessup, 89, of Meadows of Dan, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Mrs. Jessup was born in Hillsville, Virginia to the late Willie E. and Carrie Bolen Harryman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Barnard Jessup and siblings, Thomas A. Harryman, Anna Mae Burton, Charlie L. Harryman, Alyene White, and Cecil A. Harryman.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and John Howard and grandson and spouse, Brian and Alena Howard.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Reed Island Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Roland McCraw and Rev. Barry Clement officiating. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Foundation, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17407 with a reference of "In Memory of Minnie Jessup" in the memo line. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnamdmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019