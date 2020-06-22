Morgan Edward Padgett, 93, of Hillsville passed away on Saturday, June 20,2020 at Galax Health and Rehab. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben Edward and Mary May Phibbs Padgett; brothers, Tommy Padgett, Wise Padgett, Sidney Padgett, and Fred Padgett; sisters, Lena Cox, Ethel Funk, and Lucille Marshall.

Survivors include his wife, Hattie J. Padgett of the home; brothers, Melvin Padgett and Friel Padgett. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Henley Cemetery with Pastor David Johnson officiating.