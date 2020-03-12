|
Mozelle D. Jennings, 91, of Hillsville, VA, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Mrs. Jennings was born on April 12, 1928 in Carroll County, VA to the late Roy and Kathleen Alderman Dalton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Emanuel Dalton; her husband, Rev. Karcha F. Jennings; son, Ervin Lee Jennings; her husband, Homer Robinette and her grandson-in-law, Nick Rife.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Elvin and Donna Jennings of Hillsville, VA and Randell Jennings of Shallotte, NC; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jaylene) Jennings of Columbus, OH, Kristen J. Rife of Woodlawn, VA, Monica (Jake) McCoy of Conway, NC, and April Seymour of Longs, SC; and seven great-grandchildren, Layne Seymour, Hannah McCoy, Oliver Rife, Gavin McCoy, Giavonna Jennings, Isobella Rife, and Theron Jennings. Also surviving are her special friends, Margie Quesenberry, Jennifer McCarthy, and Rory Hoffert. Mrs. Jennings also leaves behind her church families from Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Tory Creek Baptist Church, and Floyd Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Rev. Ricky Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020