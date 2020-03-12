Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Mozelle Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mozelle D. Jennings

Send Flowers
Mozelle D. Jennings Obituary

Mozelle D. Jennings, 91, of Hillsville, VA, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Mrs. Jennings was born on April 12, 1928 in Carroll County, VA to the late Roy and Kathleen Alderman Dalton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Emanuel Dalton; her husband, Rev. Karcha F. Jennings; son, Ervin Lee Jennings; her husband, Homer Robinette and her grandson-in-law, Nick Rife.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Elvin and Donna Jennings of Hillsville, VA and Randell Jennings of Shallotte, NC; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jaylene) Jennings of Columbus, OH, Kristen J. Rife of Woodlawn, VA, Monica (Jake) McCoy of Conway, NC, and April Seymour of Longs, SC; and seven great-grandchildren, Layne Seymour, Hannah McCoy, Oliver Rife, Gavin McCoy, Giavonna Jennings, Isobella Rife, and Theron Jennings. Also surviving are her special friends, Margie Quesenberry, Jennifer McCarthy, and Rory Hoffert. Mrs. Jennings also leaves behind her church families from Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Tory Creek Baptist Church, and Floyd Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Rev. Ricky Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mozelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -