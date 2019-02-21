Nancy Rhoda Cox Dalton age 80 of Galax, Virginia passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center.

Mrs. Dalton was born in Grayson County, Virginia on August 9, 1938 to Joe Bruce and Myrtle Ruth Barton Cox. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ray Odell Dalton.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Rhonda and Tim Payne; son and daughter-in-law Rev. Myron and Aimee Dalton all of Galax, Virginia; three grandchildren Abby Dalton, Lucas Dalton and Conner Dalton.

The funeral service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Myron Dalton officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 PM until time for the funeral service at the Midway Baptist Church. Burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations be made to the Midway Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Building Fund, P.O. Box 1135, Galax, Virginia 24333. A guestbook is available online t www.vaughanguynn.com