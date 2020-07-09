Nathan Alexander Burcham tragically passed away on Friday June 12, 2020 in White Sands, New Mexico at the young age of 26. Even though his life may have been cut short, he touched the hearts of many while he was with us.

He was born on February 2, 1994 in Roanoke, Virginia, graduated from Lucy Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, North Carolina, served in the United States Marine Corps, and was currently serving in the United States Army. Nathan was one of the kindest, most caring people, you could ever meet. He was always smiling and being silly. He loved video games, working out, and eating the spiciest of foods. If you ever needed anything, he would give you all he could without a second thought. Nathan will be very dearly missed by his family and many friends.

Nathan is survived by his mother, Phyllis Bowers, father, John Michael Burcham; siblings, Tiffany Lay, Holly Lewis, and Justin Burcham; grandparents, John and Linda Burcham; nieces and nephews, Maximus, Joshua, Magen, and Payton. He will be forever remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Friends are invited to share their memories of Nathan with his family during visitation at the Vaughn-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, 1035 N Main St, Hillsville, VA 24343, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Graveside service will be held at the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery at 1:00 PM.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home, Hillsville, is serving the Burcham family. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com