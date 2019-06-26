Nellie Ruth Tilton, 93 of Galax, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. Mrs. Tilton was born in Wythe County to the late Thompson and Armentia Stroupe Gole. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bodie Bryan Tilton; a son, Gary Lee Brown; and a daughter, Ella Marie Turman.

Survivors include her daughters, Gloria Bowers, Mary Marshall, and Lynda Ruth Marshall; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. The family would like to express and special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice, Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows, and Twin County Regional Hospital for all of their help with Mrs. Tilton.

A private graveside service with burial following will be held at the C.C. Webb Cemetery on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Robert Marshall officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.