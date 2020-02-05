Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
For more information about
Norma Carr
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Gladeville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Cockerham Carr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Cockerham Carr Obituary

Norma Cockerham Carr of Galax, Virginia went to the Lord on February 3, 2020 after a courageous battle against physical conditions. She was born on December 30, 1930 as a daughter to Hardy J. and Neva G. Cockerham. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Samuel C. Carr, Jr, who she married in 1950.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen G. Carr, a son, Mark Carr, daughter-in-law Maria, plus grandchildren Jason Atwood, Stephanie (Eric) Slone and Kathleen Carr. A lifetime lover of dogs, she is also survived by her good dog, Camet.

She started her employment with Intermountain Telephone Company after graduating from Galax High School in 1948. She was a switchboard operator for over 10 years and subsequently was greatly involved with the family businesses of Cockerham Coal Company and Glade Meadows Mobile Home Park for 25 years. She received her associate degree in Law Enforcement from Wytheville Community College in 1984 and had more than a 30-year career of being a deputy and dispatcher for Carroll County Sheriff's Department and a dispatcher for the City of Galax Police Department.

She was enthusiastically involved with community activities during her life such as the establishment of the Gladeville Elementary School, being a loyal member of the Gladeville Methodist Church in addition to volunteering for the Galax Moose Lodge. She also was a faithful advocate for Galax High School Band activities plus an avid supporter of the Galax Athletic Boosters. She continued this support with her grandchildren in their activities. She was always a passionate traveler as she visited nearly all regions of the United States plus multiple countries with family and friends.

The family would like to thank Jennifer Hill, special care giver, and personnel of the Mountain Valley Hospice and Senior Home Share for their kindness and thoughtfulness during the last days of her life.

The funeral service will be held Thursday at 2:00 PM in the Gladeville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Terri Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in the Gladeville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from six until eight at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gladeville Cemetery Fund (103 Cranberry Road, Galax, Va., 24333).

Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -