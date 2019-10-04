|
Norman Lee Surratt, 76, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Surratt was born in Carroll County, VA to the late Sebert Jerome and Mary Ethel White Surratt. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Lewis Surratt and a sister, Nancy Carol Austin.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Nester of Woodlawn; son, Allen Surratt of Woodlawn; step-daughters and spouses, Brenda and Darryl Goad of Hillsville, Patricia and Greg Christman of Florida, and Charlene and Marty Rudd of North Carolina; brothers and sister-in-law, Jerry and Brenda Surratt of Hillsville and Rick Surratt of Salem; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Dave Newman of Hillsville; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jeff Pickett and Chris Thorton officiating. Inurnment will be in the Surratt Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019