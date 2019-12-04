Home

Norva Ellen Lark

Norva Ellen Lark Obituary

Norva Ellen Lark, 68, of Rineyville, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Hillsville, VA, and a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and choir member. She helped start the cardiac rehabilitation program at Hardin Memorial Hospital and had been a registered nurse for 40 years. She was a member of Classic Corvettes of Kentucky, loved horseback riding, and was a master gardener.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Cox and Ellen Marshall Cox. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jim Lark; two sons, Christopher FitzPatrick of Rineyville and Andrew FitzPatrick of Maitland, FL; and four grandchildren, Ian, Johnathon, Isaiah, and Thomas FitzPatrick.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with burial following in Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com and www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
