Helen Woodson Cummins, 90, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wythe County Hospital. Mrs. Cummins was born in Mississippi to the late John Wesley and Mattie Weeks Woodson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Oliver W. Cummins; son, Jerry Cummins; and fifteen brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Gail Dalton; son, Bruce Cummins; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor David Bays officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the memorial service. Inurnment will be in the Little Vine Cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.