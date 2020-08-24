1/
Notice-Type : (PAID, MEMORIAM or FREE) Cummins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Notice-Type's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Woodson Cummins, 90, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wythe County Hospital. Mrs. Cummins was born in Mississippi to the late John Wesley and Mattie Weeks Woodson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Oliver W. Cummins; son, Jerry Cummins; and fifteen brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Gail Dalton; son, Bruce Cummins; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor David Bays officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the memorial service. Inurnment will be in the Little Vine Cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved