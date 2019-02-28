Obedia Mae Lovill Newman, 83, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. Mrs. Newman was born in Carroll County to the late John and Nina Beasley Lovill. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Cleamon Newman; a great-grandson and several brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Newman is survived by her children, Berlin Newman, Sr. and wife, Michelle of Willis, Vanada Sue Brannock of Hillsville, and Rickie Newman and wife, Cynthia of Hillsville; sister, Lois Howlett of Fancy Gap; special niece, Linda Walls; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Mt. Valley Hospice and the staff of Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Michael Shockley officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.