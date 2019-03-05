Olen Thomas "Tommy" Beasley, 77, of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home. Mr. Beasley was born in Floyd County, VA to the late Robert C. and Nannie Sowers Beasley. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard C. Beasley, Sr. and James Russell Beasley. Survivors include his wife, Nancy B. Beasley of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Celina and Randy Davis of Hillsville; brother and sister-in-law, Durward and Nancy Beasley of Hillsville; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Mae and Warren Sifford of Hillsville; sister-in-law, Shirley Uber of Hillsville; granddaughter Miranda Honeycutt and Lindsay of Hillsville; his dog Petey; and several other family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Hillsville with Dennis Ward and Pastor Robert Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church 225 Fulcher Street, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.