Olin Jessie Horton, 85 of Fancy Gap, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Mr. Horton was born in Carroll County to the late Isaac J. and Artie E. Dalton Horton.

He is survived by his family, Nadean Horton, Opal Horton, Randy and Becky Horton, Brenda and Danny Bowman, Joyce and Jerry Currin, Cathrine Currin, Charles Currin, Zeb Howell and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial following was held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Quesinberry-Bobbitt Cemetery with Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.