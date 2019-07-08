Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Olin Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olin Jessie Horton

Send Flowers
Olin Jessie Horton Obituary

Olin Jessie Horton, 85 of Fancy Gap, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Mr. Horton was born in Carroll County to the late Isaac J. and Artie E. Dalton Horton.

He is survived by his family, Nadean Horton, Opal Horton, Randy and Becky Horton, Brenda and Danny Bowman, Joyce and Jerry Currin, Cathrine Currin, Charles Currin, Zeb Howell and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial following was held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Quesinberry-Bobbitt Cemetery with Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.