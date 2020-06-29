Pamela Sue Frazier
Pamela Sue Frazier, 57, of Austinville passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Frazier; parents, William and Betty Grubb Littreal.

Survivors include her two sons, Jeremy Frazier and Cory Frazier; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joe and Karen Kimball and Jane and Tony Grimsley; brothers and sisters in-law, Jim and Cathy Frazier, Jerry and Brenda Johnson, Gaye Frazier, Dooley and Pammie Frazier, Jerry and Debbie Edwards, and Gary and Patsy Frazier. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Frazier family.



Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
