Patricia (Pat) Sue O'Bryan Webb, 86, of Hillsville passed away July 1, 2020 at Wadell Nursing and Rehab Center in Galax Virginia.

Pat worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Goad DDS, Dr. Jackson DDS and Dr. Harvey DDS prior to her retirement in the real estate business. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hillsville. Pat and Elmo were members of the Carroll Hill Toppers Square Dance club for many years. She enjoyed camping, watching football and anything that involved her family.

Pat was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Elmo Lewis Webb, parents William and Edith O'Bryan and sister Anita O McHone.

She is survived by three sons and daughter in laws Mike and Jeanne Webb of Galax, VA., Tim and Bonnie Webb of Abingdon, VA and Greg and Melanie Webb of Lexington, SC. Grandsons Michael Webb and wife Erin of Archdale, NC, Garrett Webb and Grayson Webb of Lexington, SC. Bryan DeCaterina & Baylin of Port Townsend, WA. Granddaughter Tiffany Lynch and family of Advance, NC. Great Grandson Colin Webb of Archdale, NC. Brother, Tony O'Bryan of Hillsville. Several Nieces and Nephews. Special friend of many years, Margaret Martin of Hillsville. Roommate Freeda Gardner and her family Joe and Millie.

Pat loved her family unconditionally and was a devoted wife and mother that never hid her love and how proud she was of her family.

Special thanks to the main floor staff of Wadell Nursing and Rehab Center. The Mountain Valley Hospice Care with a extra thanks to Nancy Martin.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, a donation can be made to First United Methodist Church in Hillsville, Virginia

Out of respect for everyone's health, due to Covid 19, a private service will be held.