Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Paul Edwards
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Paul C. Edwards, 92, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Waddell Nursing and Rehab. Mr. Edwards was born in Coalwood, WV to the late George and Drucilla White Edwards. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frost Edwards; infant daughter, Pamela Sue Edwards; three brothers; and one sister.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Linda Edwards, Marvin and Bonnie Edwards, and Michael and Cindy Edwards all of Hillsville; grandchildren, Melissa Edwards, Daniel Edwards, and Kristen Beamer; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Poole of Galax.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
