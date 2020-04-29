Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul James Horton

Send Flowers
Paul James Horton Obituary

Paul James Horton, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital at the age of 79. Mr. Horton was born September 25, 1940 in Carroll County He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy James Horton; his parents, Joe and Pearlie Horton; three sisters, Virginia Horton, Estelle Webb, and Alta Horton; and two brothers, Leonard Horton and Clarence Horton.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet Surratt Horton and one granddaughter, Janet Riley Horton.

A graveside service and burial will be held at the Joe Horton Cemetery with Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -