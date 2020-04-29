|
|
|
Paul James Horton, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital at the age of 79. Mr. Horton was born September 25, 1940 in Carroll County He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy James Horton; his parents, Joe and Pearlie Horton; three sisters, Virginia Horton, Estelle Webb, and Alta Horton; and two brothers, Leonard Horton and Clarence Horton.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet Surratt Horton and one granddaughter, Janet Riley Horton.
A graveside service and burial will be held at the Joe Horton Cemetery with Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020