Rev. Paul Preston Jones, age 89, passed away at his home Friday, February 21, 2020. Rev. Jones was born in Cana, Virginia on July 9, 1930 to the late John David Jones and Lottie Evelyn King Jones. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Oleta Horton Jones and an infant son; five sisters and two brothers.
Rev. Jones is survived by his wife Betty Key Jones of the home; daughter Cynthia Paulette Jones Jackson and son-in-law Thomas M. Jackson Jr., of Galax; grandson Thomas M. Jackson III (Tee) and wife Amy Elizabeth Jackson of Galax; granddaughter Jenna Jackson Morris and husband Matthew Sidney Morris of Smyrna, Georgia; great grandsons, Bryce Thomas Jackson, and Tucker Mark Jackson; one step-daughter; two step granddaughters; and four step great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church of Hillsville, 225 Fulcher Street, Hillsville, VA 24343 with Rev. Ty Harrison and Rev. Robert Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cana, VA, 15315 Fancy Gap Highway, Cana Virginia. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church of Hillsville. Flowers are appreciated, however memorial donations may be made to the Paul and Oleta Jones Scholarship Fund at Wytheville Community College, 1000 East Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382, or to the Children's Playground Fund at First United Methodist Church. P.O. Box 356, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Jones family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020