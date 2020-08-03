Rev. Paul Raymond Elledge, 89, of Woodlawn, VA went home to be with the Lord Jesus on August 2, 2020. He died at home with his children at his side.

Paul Raymond Elledge was born in Piedmont, WV December 5, 1930. He was the son of Spencer and Callie Elledge and one of thirteen children. He served in the US Army from 1950 – 1951 and was honorably discharged. Rev. Elledge was the pastor of Sylvatus Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus. He pastored and preached for over 63 years. His hobbies included working and singing for the Lord Jesus and being with family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Juanita May Elledge; grandson, Rusty Lewis Hall; and great-grandson, Axl Elledge.

Survivors include one son and four daughters, Kenneth (Charmaine)Elledge of Woodlawn, VA, Sharon (Keith) Beasley of Austinville, VA, Sarah Kast of Wytheville, VA, Ruth (Perry) Burleson of Statesville, NC and Diana Elledge of Hillsville, VA; seventeen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Rev. Larry Elledge of Logan, WV and Rev. Earl Elledge of Curo, MI; sister, Rosa Fisher and Eddie Decker of Logan, WV; and many nieces and nephews.

