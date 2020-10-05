1/1
Pauline Brady
Pauline Brady, 87 of Laurel Fork, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 3030 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. Mrs. Brady was born in Carroll County to the late Otis and Varina Goad Marshall. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Brady and a brother, Dale Marshall.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Anissa and Matt Holland of Laurel Fork; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Gail Brady of Marion, NC; granddaughter, Brianna Holland; and brother, Jimmie Marshall.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastors Steven Puckett, Winston Puckett, and Jack Holland officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Shade Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
