Peggy Jo Horton, 82, of Fancy Gap, VA passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Walter Horton; parents, Robert Glenn and Francis Melissa Bunn Beamer; brothers, Don Beamer, Keith Beamer, James Beamer, Gerald Beamer, Charles Beamer. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Billy W. and Kathryn Horton; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra H. and Zane Marshall; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lois Cloud, Alease and Rod Iroler, Shirley and Benny White, and Patsy and Ted Newman; grandchildren and spouses, Bryan Horton, Blake and Dee Horton, Aaron and Shay Marshall, Adam and Shenna Marshall; great grandchildren, Jackson, Brayden, Kaley, Cooper, Rylan, Reese, Heston, and McKinley; sisters-in-laws, Adaele Beamer, Fredia Mae Beamer, and Sue Beamer. A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Gladesboro Cemetery with Rev. Wendell Horton and Rev. Bryan Horton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Skyview Missionary Baptist Church, 129 Skyview Drive, Fancy Gap, VA, 24328. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com . Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Horton family.

