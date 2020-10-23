1/
Peggy JoAnn Fowler
Peggy JoAnn Fowler, 76 of Hillsville, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. Mrs. Fowler was born in Durham, NC to the late William Haywood and Mary Alma Boone.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Ray Fowler; brother-in-law and spouse, Bobby and Peggy Fowler; and sister-in-law, Ellen Pearl Layton.

There will be no services at this time. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrayd.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



