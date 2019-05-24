Peggy Kathleen Weddle, 81 of Grayson, KY and formerly of Hillsville, VA passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Carter Nursing and Rehab in Grayson, KY. Mrs. Weddle was born in Carroll County to the late Howard Price and Beula Ann Caviness Frazier. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Rush Weddle; son, Tim Weddle; and sister, Ruth Strickland.

Survivors include her brother, Willard Frazier of Hickory, NC; daughter-in-law, Vickie Weddle; grandson, Travis Clere; granddaughter, Samantha Newman; and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at

Gladesboro Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:00 until 10:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel.