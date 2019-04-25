Penny LuGina Whorley, 59 of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Whorley was born in Gary, IN to the late Thomas and Alice Wade Baldwin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Mark Wayne Whorley and brothers, Terry Baldwin, Thomas Baldwin and John Baldwin.

Survivors include her children, Trina Whorley Carroll of Hillsville and Joshaua Whorley of Hillsville and three grandchildren, Lucas Wayne Whorley, Noah Lane Carroll, and Mikayla LuGina Carroll.

There will be no services at this time.