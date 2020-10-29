Perlie Irene Robinson, 85, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. Mrs. Robinson was born in Carroll County, VA to the late Henry Virgil and Perlie Mae Thompson Largen. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Price Robinson; son, Bill Robinson; daughter-in-law, Connie Robinson; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her sons Anthony Robinson and wife, Teri and Loren Robinson; daughter-in-law, Janet Robinson; two grandchildren, Dawn Warren and Cody Robinson; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jeremy Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow in the James Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.