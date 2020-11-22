Phyllis Harold Montgomery, 89, of Dublin, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Montgomery was born in Mt. Airy, NC to the late Erdell Harold and Gladys Dalton Bobbitt. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Montgomery.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Guan and Lisa Montgomery; daughter and son-in-law, Bonita and Bill Bevins; grandchildren, Corey Bevins, Aaron Bevins, Jeremy Bevins, Ian Montgomery, Cain Montgomery and Melinda Gallimore; numerous great­-grandchildren; and half-sister and spouse, Diane and Terry Sandler.

A private graveside service with burial following will be held at Rome Cemetery with Pastor Dennis James officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dublin Baptist Church. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.