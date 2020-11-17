1/
Polly Newman Gilbert
1925 - 2020
Mrs. Polly Newman Gilbert, 95, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, in Warren Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Mrs. Gilbert was born May 23, 1925, in Dugspur, VA, daughter of the late B. Rush Newman and Nannie Marshall Newman. She was the last surviving member of her family of seven siblings. Mrs. Gilbert was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years John Dayton Gilbert and her son-in-law Ronald Bender.

She graduated from Radford College (now University) with a BS in Home Economics and her entire 30-year teaching career was spent with Warren County Public Schools. Mrs. Gilbert was a lifelong Presbyterian with membership at the Buckton Presbyterian Church and a member of the Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed being with her family along with gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, reading and crossword puzzles.

Surviving are two daughters Mary Bender of Arlington and Nan Martin (Danny) of Doswell; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jo Lynn Newman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Gilbert's memory to Rivermont Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 714 Rivermont Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630 or to the Buckton Presbyterian Church, 2315 Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 17, 2020
Polly helped me a lot when I first started teaching 7th grade math at WCJH. We live close to each other, but didnt visit enough.
Constance Ordower
