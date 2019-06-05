Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Ramon Quesenberry
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
The Osborne Cemetery
Ramon Randolph Quesenberry, 89, of Hillsville passed away on Friday, May 31,2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Worrell Quesenberry; son, Scott Quesenberry; parents, Jay and Leora Surratt Quesenberry; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his children and spouses, Ronnie and Shelly Nichols of Muskogee, OK, Mike and Tracy Quesenberry of Wentzville, MO; Jay and Kris Quesenberry of Muskogee, OK; sister, Jolene Hill; four grandchildren, Winston Quesenberry, Weston Quesenberry, C.J. Nichols, and Shae Quesenberry; two great grandchildren, Emma Quesenberry, and Kholeigh Quesenberry.

A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Osborne Cemetery with Pastor David Bays officiating. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Military Rites will be conducted at the graveside by Hillsville V.F.W. Post 1115. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Quesenberry family.

Published in The Carroll News from June 5 to June 6, 2019
