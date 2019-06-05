Ramon Randolph Quesenberry, 89, of Hillsville passed away on Friday, May 31,2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Worrell Quesenberry; son, Scott Quesenberry; parents, Jay and Leora Surratt Quesenberry; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his children and spouses, Ronnie and Shelly Nichols of Muskogee, OK, Mike and Tracy Quesenberry of Wentzville, MO; Jay and Kris Quesenberry of Muskogee, OK; sister, Jolene Hill; four grandchildren, Winston Quesenberry, Weston Quesenberry, C.J. Nichols, and Shae Quesenberry; two great grandchildren, Emma Quesenberry, and Kholeigh Quesenberry.

A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Osborne Cemetery with Pastor David Bays officiating. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Military Rites will be conducted at the graveside by Hillsville V.F.W. Post 1115. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Quesenberry family.