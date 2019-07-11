Ray Lester Griffin, 83, of Austinville, passed away on Wednesday at Hillsville Health and Rehab. Mr. Griffin was born in Carroll County, VA to the late John and Elva Edwards Griffin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Helena Sheehan; and brothers, John Alfred Griffin, Willie Charlie Griffin, Joseph H. Griffin, and Howard C. Griffin.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Newman Griffin of the home; sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Ray and Becky Griffin, Marty Dean and Josephine Griffin, and Mike and Gail Griffin; five grandchildren, Crystal Morgan, James Griffin, Tiffany Quesinberry, Jennifer Threatt, and Jonathan Griffin; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Laura Bowman; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin Junior and Carol Griffin; sisters-in-law, Betty Jo Griffin and Guida Griffin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Rev. Robert Farther and Pastor Ricky Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Pickett Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.