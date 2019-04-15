Ray Stanley, 86, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home. Mr. Stanley was born in Carroll County to the late Charles Jefferson and Lura Branscome Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Elma Stanley Dowdy.

Ray was retired from John S. Clark Construction and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He and his wife, Patty were married for over 62 years.

In addition to his wife, Patty Stanley of the home, Mr. Stanley is survived by his children, and spouses, Charles Stanley of Laurel Fork, Jeffrey Stanley and wife, Glynda of Laurel Fork, Lisa Foley and husband, James of Laurel Fork, and Patricia Goad and husband, James of Dugspur; sister, Oneta Stanley Turner of Laurel Fork; grandchildren, Rusty Stanley, Carrie Harris, Robert Stanley and Erika Goad; seven great-grandchildren; and special friend, Lowell Stanley.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 12:00 PM with Pastor Murray Agee and Pastor Danny Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Pineview Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.