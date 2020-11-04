Raymond Donald Easter, 85 of Austinville, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home. Mr. Easter was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Raymond and Edna Davidson Easter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Zelda Beasley Easter and two brothers, Wade Easter and Edward Easter.

Mr. Easter served his country as a U.S. Marine during the Korean War. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and was a member of Round Knob Church.

Survivors include children and spouses, Raymond David Easter, Jimmy and Lynda Easter, Carl and Donna Easter, and Donna and Jay Bowling; sisters-in-law, Betty Easter and Evelyn Easter; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Ed Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in the Thomas Beasley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service.