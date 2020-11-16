Rebekah "Becky" Ann Payne Meyers, 59, born January 26, 1961 in Hillsville, VA to Edgar Lee and Bertha Emeline Edwards Payne passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Retired as a registered nurse at Northern Regional Hospital she is survived by her husband Billy Ray Meyers of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Brianna and Justin Pribek of Watertown, WI; son, Justin Goad of Cana, VA; sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Mark Bowman of King, NC; brother, Stevie Payne of Cana, VA; and sister-in-law, Vanessa Payne of Cana, VA; nieces and nephews, Wendy McMillian, Jamie McMillian, Amanda Johnson all of Cana, VA, Jeneé Cox of Galax, VA, and Daniel Beemer of Pilot Mountain; and several great-nieces and nephews. Also survived by very special friends, Deborah Armstrong, Debbie Stanley, Penny Creed, Sandy McMillian, Betty Arnold, Lisa Strickland, Nancy and Donna Warner and her "family" at Northern Regional Hospital. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Meyers was preceded in death by a sister, Shelby Jean Bolen, and a brother, Timothy "Timmy" Lee Payne. A celebration of life will be held on a later date for Becky. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017 or to Cancer Services Inc., 3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Meyers family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.