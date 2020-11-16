1/1
Rebekah Ann Payne "Becky" Meyers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebekah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rebekah "Becky" Ann Payne Meyers, 59, born January 26, 1961 in Hillsville, VA to Edgar Lee and Bertha Emeline Edwards Payne passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Retired as a registered nurse at Northern Regional Hospital she is survived by her husband Billy Ray Meyers of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Brianna and Justin Pribek of Watertown, WI; son, Justin Goad of Cana, VA; sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Mark Bowman of King, NC; brother, Stevie Payne of Cana, VA; and sister-in-law, Vanessa Payne of Cana, VA; nieces and nephews, Wendy McMillian, Jamie McMillian, Amanda Johnson all of Cana, VA, Jeneé Cox of Galax, VA, and Daniel Beemer of Pilot Mountain; and several great-nieces and nephews. Also survived by very special friends, Deborah Armstrong, Debbie Stanley, Penny Creed, Sandy McMillian, Betty Arnold, Lisa Strickland, Nancy and Donna Warner and her "family" at Northern Regional Hospital. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Meyers was preceded in death by a sister, Shelby Jean Bolen, and a brother, Timothy "Timmy" Lee Payne. A celebration of life will be held on a later date for Becky. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017 or to Cancer Services Inc., 3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Meyers family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved