Reva Faye Hawks, 86, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, died peacefully on Jan 13, 2020 following cardiac complications. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on January 18, 2020 at Rome Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Terry McMillian officiating. Burial will follow in the Rome Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday January 17 from 6:00-8:00.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020