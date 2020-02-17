|
Reva Marietta Martin Goad, 84 of Willis, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Goad was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Edgar Roscoe and Norma Quesenberry Martin. Reva was a dedicated wife and loving neighbor, and a Sunday School teacher for years at Bethel Brethren of Christ Church.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, William Vinson Goad of the home; and brother, Carl Martin and Erwin Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Michael R. Blouse officiating. Burial will follow in the Turman Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral home. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020