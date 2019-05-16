Richard Daniel "Danny" Tickle, 79, of Blacksburg, VA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC after a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Tickle was born April 13, 1940 in Pulaski County, Virginia to Luther Haven and Ethel Mabry Tickle. He graduated from Dublin High School and enjoyed a long career with Appalachian Power Company, a job that to him was more of a passion than work. His retirement included pleasure jobs at Cane Patch Golf in Myrtle Beach and Blue Ridge Country Club. Danny loved all time spent with family, all sports, and the many hours on the golf course with friends solving the world's problems. He was a huge fan of his children, grandchildren, and the Virginia Tech Hokies. He will be remembered for his kind heart and quick wit. Mr. Tickle was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Kaye Collier Tickle, of the home; son David Tickle and wife Susie of Winston-Salem, NC; son Mark Tickle and wife Denise of Winston-Salem, NC; daughter Susan Friemuth and husband Steve of Damascus, VA; step-children Ashli (Jeff) Stokes of Charlotte, NC; Neal (Kim Weeks) Quesinberry of Boiling Springs, PA; grandchildren Daniel Patton, Sydney Tickle, Dean Tickle, Isaac Patton, Ashyln Tickle, Lauren Tickle, Kate Stokes and Charlie Stokes; brothers Kenneth Tickle and wife Barbara of Dublin, VA; Wayne Tickle and wife RoseMarie of Dublin, VA; sisters Pauline McNew of Dublin, VA; Lois Malone and husband Doug of Wilmington, NC; Mary Lou Lorton of Dublin, VA; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00pm at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski with Reverend Robert T. "Bobby" Lorton and Reverend Stewart Childress presiding. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Memory of Danny Tickle to Bluemont Presbyterian Church, Treasurer Elmo McAlexander, 2406 Excelsior School Road, Laurel Fork, VA 24352, or SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, SECU Family House and WFBMC Comprehensive Cancer Center. Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, VA, and Gentry Family Funeral Services in Yadkinville, NC, are serving the family.