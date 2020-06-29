Richard Edgar Honaker
Richard Edgar Honaker, 73, of Hillsville passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Beulah Peak Honaker.

Survivors include his wife, Mary M. Honaker of the home; siblings, Eugene Honaker and Sandra Duncan; nieces, Amanda Lindsey and Billie Jones; nephew, Sam Duncan; great niece and nephew, Jaila Lindsey and Jaiden Lindsey.

There will be no services at this time. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Honaker family.



Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
