Richard Lee Largen, 24, of Woodlawn, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at UVA Medical Center. Mr. Largen was born in Galax, Virginia on September 10, 1995. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Q. Largen; daughter, Maelyn Largen; father and step-mother, Darrell and Tammy Largen; mother and step-father, Theresa and Dennis Leedy; siblings, Emily and Robert Snyder and Bret Largen; step-siblings, Caitlin Powell and Chance Powell; paternal grandparents, Carlie L. Largen and Linda C. Largen; maternal grandparents, Sharon and Jeff Edwards; maternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Yon; and nephew, Koltin Largen.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor David Bays officiating. Burial will follow in the James Gardner Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to God's Pit Crew or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.