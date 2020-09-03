1/
Richard Lee Largen
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Lee Largen, 24, of Woodlawn, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at UVA Medical Center. Mr. Largen was born in Galax, Virginia on September 10, 1995. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Q. Largen; daughter, Maelyn Largen; father and step-mother, Darrell and Tammy Largen; mother and step-father, Theresa and Dennis Leedy; siblings, Emily and Robert Snyder and Bret Largen; step-siblings, Caitlin Powell and Chance Powell; paternal grandparents, Carlie L. Largen and Linda C. Largen; maternal grandparents, Sharon and Jeff Edwards; maternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Yon; and nephew, Koltin Largen.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor David Bays officiating. Burial will follow in the James Gardner Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to God's Pit Crew or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved