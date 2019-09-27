|
|
Richard Lynn Cole, Jr., 48, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. Mr. Cole was born in Welch, WV on April 2, 1971. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Lynn Cole, Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Cole of Hillsville; sisters, Misty Dalton of Sylvatus, Christy Cole of Hillsville and Brandi Skeeter of Hillsville; brothers and sister-in-law, David and Robin Meredith of Max Meadows and Stephen Cole of Grundy; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Terry Simone officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6:00 until 7:00 PM prior to the memorial service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019