Richard Michael "Mike" Metcalf, aged 75, entered into his Father's loving arms Friday night August 24 in the town of Galax, VA. During his life-time Mike lived in Fancy Gap, VA and Stokesdale, NC. He received his undergraduate degree in Accounting from Lamar State University in Beaumont, Texas and for most of his life was a practicing CPA in Virginia and North Carolina with offices in Hillsville, VA and Stokesdale, NC. He was a serving US Navy officer who underwent flight training as a naval aviator and served honorably in several assignments retiring with the rank of LTJG. He was preceded in death by his wife Thelma Louise "Tabby" Metcalf and his daughter Ashley Metcalf. He is survived by Corwin Moore "Mickey" Metcalf, his eldest brother who lives in Little River, South Carolina. He was the youngest child of Richard Jackson "Dick" Metcalf and Loreah A. Metcalf of Port Arthur, Texas. Special thanks to all his caregivers: The ICU unit of Twin County Regional Healthcare and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care both of Galax, Virginia.
Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019