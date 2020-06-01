Ricky D. McMillan
Ricky D. McMillan, age 62, of Galax, went home to be with Jesus on May 30, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Ricky was a long-time employee of Mt. Rogers IDC, in fact he was one of the original employees. He loved bowling and Redskins football. Most of all he loved people – all people! He is survived by his parents, Larry and Fern McMillan, a brother Jamie McMillian, sister and brother-in-law Brian and Vanessa Edwards, and his beloved niece Yasenia Edwards. He was cared for by the most amazing caregivers at Avila Residence (Nick, Jamie, Dave, Paul, Tony) as well as Sheri Porterfield with Medi-Hospice. Due to Covid-19 only a graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to Avila Residences for a fund to assist residents with financial needs and wants. Checks may be made out to Avila Residences and mailed to 372 Live Oak Lane Galax, VA 24333.

Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
