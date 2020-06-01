Ricky D. McMillan
1958 - 2020
Ricky D. McMillan, age 62, of Galax, went home to be with Jesus on May 30, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Ricky was a long-time employee of Mt. Rogers IDC, in fact he was one of the original employees. He loved bowling and Redskins football. Most of all he loved people – all people! He is survived by his parents, Larry and Fern McMillan, a brother Jamie McMillian, sister and brother-in-law Brian and Vanessa Edwards, and his beloved niece Yasenia Edwards. He was cared for by the most amazing caregivers at Avila Residence (Nick, Jamie, Dave, Paul, Tony) as well as Sheri Porterfield with Medi-Hospice. Due to Covid-19 only a graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to Avila Residences for a fund to assist residents with financial needs and wants. Checks may be made out to Avila Residences and mailed to 372 Live Oak Lane Galax, VA 24333.

Published in The Carroll News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 1, 2020
Ricky was one of the first students I taught at Oakland Elementary. I loved him and all of his wonderful family. He was a joy in my life and I learned as much from him as he did from me.Love and prayers to you Fern,Larry, Jamie and Vanessa. I loved reading all the comments. You know he was loved by many and will be missed.
Charlotte Engleby
Teacher
June 1, 2020
You can see loving compassion in Rickys eyes❤ Im sure hes blessed many lives. Prayers for all of you as you feel the void with wonderful memories.
Teresa Evans
Friend
June 1, 2020
Prayers to all the family and friends. Ricky will be missed by so many. The last time we saw Ricky was at the Rec. center walking on the indoor track, he could out walk almost everyone.. May God Bless all the family.
Lones & Helen Combs
Friend
June 1, 2020
Ricky D- thank you for such great memories. You were such an inspiration! Rest peacefully my friend.
Butch Coleman
Friend
June 1, 2020
FERN ,LARRY AND FAMILY, SO SORRY TO HEAR. KEEPING YOU IN OUR PRAYERS
DONNIE& ELFRIEDE WILLIAMS
Friend
June 1, 2020
I have many great memories of Ricky. He and I started at the IDC the same date and we often talked about how long we had worked together. He always had a smile and loved to tell visitors to the IDC about his work and how long he had been there. Thoughts and prayers to Larry, Fern, Vanessa and Jamie. Hold on to the memories you have and may God give you His peace and comfort at this time.
Joan Harmon
Friend
May 31, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.!
Donny Hawks
Friend
May 31, 2020
I m so sorry prayers
Sherita Sizemore
Friend
May 31, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers are with the family, I am going to miss the talks about football with him. Fly high buddy
Winoki Phillips
Coworker
May 31, 2020
Such a great man. Always a smile. So sorry for your loss.
Veronica Wilson Bowman
Friend
May 31, 2020
So sorry that Ricky has left this world ! He brightened up a LOT of lives. Maybe that was his purpose. So happy I got to visit with him a few months ago. Knew him from a little child. To the family, may God give you comfort at this time. Thank you for sharing such a sweet spirit with so many people. Blessings to you.
dina Jackson
Friend
May 31, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brittany Hawks
Friend
May 31, 2020
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers!
Love,
Angel
Angel Reynolds
Friend
May 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ricky was so sweet. Praying for you all.
Laura and Robert Sheffey
Acquaintance
May 31, 2020
We know Ricky's precious soul is with our heavenly father. Love and prayers for Larry, Fern, Jamie, Vanessa and the rest of the family.
Sandy and Tim Nester
Neighbor
May 31, 2020
We will miss this sweet cousin!!
Vivian and Mitchell ROACH
Family
May 31, 2020
I'm going the high fives. He always had a smile on his face! Sure Going too miss him! Prayers for the family!
Robert Alderman
Friend
May 31, 2020
I will miss you Ricky. I know you loved to walk when you were at IDC, now you can walk the streets of Heaven. Rest in Peace.
Lawrence Christian
Friend
May 31, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. RIP my friend.
Marie Smith
Friend
May 31, 2020
Ricky always had smile and a "good morning" for his friends. And he had lots of friends. Ricky was one of those I often thought about after I retired from Mount Rogers. Ricky will be missed by many people, myself included. Fern and Larry may the many memories of Ricky give you comfort during this difficult time. Ricky always wanted to please you in all his daily activities.
Bonnie Leonard
Friend
May 31, 2020
Ricky was a joy. Wherever Junior and I meet up with Ricky, he was always so friendly and had a beautiful smile. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Muriel Burnette
Friend
May 31, 2020
Ricky was on in a million. I shall miss his smile and humor as well as his good hugs. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Rest in peace my friend.
Sharon Cooper
Friend
May 31, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Ricky. He was such a good neighbor for many years. When he would come in the store he would always have to give me a hug and tell me he loved me. Praying for all of you.
Diana Roberts
Friend
May 31, 2020
Oh how we loved Ricky and still do. Great memories. Thanks for sharing you beloved son, brother and uncle with us. Well never forget. Love to you all, from Patty, Angie and Jessica. (IDC)
Patty Lyons
Friend
May 31, 2020
I will never forget the joy Ricky had when going to drive in church the last few weeks. I enjoyed that time with him. All my love and prayers for the family.
Doris Dawson
Friend
May 31, 2020
My buddy!! Now who is going to help me give Roger a hard time about them old cowboys. You will be missed!! Thank you all for sharing Ricky with us!!!
Jamie Sandefur
Friend
May 31, 2020
Sweet Ricky... How I'm going to miss those high-fives and that beautiful smile. Rest in peace and fly high my friend!
Kelly Amburn
Friend
