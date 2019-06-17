Robert Donald McEwen, Sr. 72 of Fancy Gap, VA passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Minnie Martin McEwen.

Robert was a Log Home Builder in Fancy Gap, Virginia. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife Carol McEwen of the home; son, Robert McEwen, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Bob Kavanaugh; sisters, Pat Taylor and Joyce Hoover; granddaughter, Sarah Bell; grandson, Ben Bell; step children and spouses, Gary and Maureen Ziemba, Maureen and Tom Mack; step grandchildren, Bethany Mack and Brock Mack, Nick Ziemba and Lauren Ziemba.

There will be no services at this time. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the McEwen family.