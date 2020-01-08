|
Robert Glenn Richardson, 83, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mr. Richardson was born in Alleghany, NC to the late Troy and Ila Richardson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Pearlie Harwedia Green Richardson and brothers, Virgil Lee Richardson and Guy Houston Richardson.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Ricky and Teresa Richardson, Randy Lee Richardson, Robert Glen Richardson, Jr., Renee Richardson Staples and Terry Staples, and Michael Ray Richardson and Revonda McGrady; special nephew and spouse, Dewayne and Evelyn Richardson; twelve grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express a special "thank you" to Galax Health and Rehab for their wonderful care.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Rev. Wendell Horton officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020