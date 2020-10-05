Robert Miles Slusher, Jr., 27, of Woodlawn, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Mr. Slusher was born in Galax on April 1, 1993. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Miles Slusher, Sr; maternal grandfather, Virgil Sharp; and paternal grandfather, Rex Slusher.

Robert is survived by his mother, Teresa S. Slusher of Woodlawn; sisters Vanessa Stephens and husband, Jody of Barren Springs and Amanda Slusher of Woodlawn; maternal grandmother, Rhea Sharp; paternal grandmother, Geraldine Slusher; and nieces, Roxxanne, Jasmine, and Madison.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Rev. David Bays and Rev. Jeff Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in the Semones Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.