|
|
|
Roger Gene Goad, 68, of Dugspur, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home. Mr. Goad was born in Carroll County to the late Clyde and Ethel Mae Dalton Goad.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Jerry Sharpe; honorary daughter, Gabrielle Coleman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Dale Thompson and Frances and Ronnie Turman; special friend, Sherri Schermerhorn; grandson, Wilson Sharpe; nephews and spouses, Ricky and Dee Thompson and Randy and Jenny Thompson; and uncle and spouse, Glen and Mary Dalton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Shawn Carter and Mr. Anthony Cox officiating. Burial will follow in the Fredrick Nester Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020