Ronald Calvin Adams, 73, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Salem Health and Rehab. Mr. Adams was born in Grayson County, VA to the late Vaughn Calvin and Rosie Irene Snow Adams. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Turner.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca L. Adams; children, Ronald Mark Adams, David Lee Adams, and Sarah Kaitlyn Adams; grandson, Jakob Carter; and sisters, Freida Edwards and Darlene Reeves.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Michael Shockley and Pastor Ryan Mills officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.